9 Tech Picks That Make Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts

It can be hard to figure out exactly what to get your mom for Mother’s Day, and if you’re still on the fence, check out these 9 tech picks that make perfect gifts.

We’re positive every single thing on this list will come in handy for mom all throughout the year. Some of these picks are even on sale right now for a limited time on Amazon!

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync

Wireless chargers are all the rage right now, but this one from SanDisk also automatically backs up all of the contacts, photos, and videos on mom’s phone.

All she has to do is put her phone on the charging dock and it’s that easy to have everything backed up.

Another neat feature is that this charger will let up to 3 different people share it and back up their devices, so if mom feels like sharing she can.

Normally $199.99, the 265GB one is on sale right now for $129.99. Although it does come in 64GB and 128GB, we recommend the 265 one for maximum storage!

You can get it here on Amazon on sale right now for $129.99

Plott Cubit Smart Virtual Reality Measuring Tool

If your mom hates math but loves decorating and home improvement, this neat gadget will help her take easy and accurate measurements around the house.

Point the Cubit at something and click it, and it’s that simple for mom to get the measurements she needs to get started on her next project.

You can get it here on Amazon for $89

Pixel Computer Glasses Ventus Style Tortoise Color

If your mom frequently uses anything with a screen like a TV, computer, phone, or tablet, these computer glasses from Pixel will make sure she doesn’t get headaches and eye strain.

These glasses block blue light and all of the negative effects associated with it, and the tortoiseshell style frames are certainly stylish.

You can get it here on Amazon for $75

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.