She Was Shot By Her Husband Who Hid In A Shower And He’s Now On The Run After Making Bond

30-year-old Savannah Paschal lived in La Marque, Texas. She had 2 young children named Mackenzie and William, and they were her whole world.

Savannah was a dedicated mom, and for her, nothing came before the needs of Mackenzie or William.

“Savannah enjoyed quality time with her children, playing card and board games, working jigsaw puzzles, baking, spending time with friends and family, and going to the beach,” her obituary reads.

“Savannah’s friends have described her as kind hearted, compassionate, graceful, a beautiful person inside and out, hard working, easy to talk to, joyful, inclusive, sweet, friendly, full of love and a ray of sunshine.”

A year before she was murdered, Savannah had started pursuing a career in mortuary science, and she would have graduated from her college program this May.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Savannah