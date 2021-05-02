You Need These Trendy Tie-Dye PJs And They’re Available For $31 On Amazon Right Now

Tie-dye is hardly a new concept in fashion, but it’s making a major comeback! Everyone from J-Lo to Hailey Baldwin Bieber has been recently rocking tie-dye pieces.

This popular pattern is one of the trendiest things you can add to your closet this year, and you can thank Christian Dior’s Spring 2020 collection for really reviving it.

Twitter; pictured above Jennifer Lopez wears a Tie-dye sweat set

Tie-dye used to be a hallmark of 60s fashion, and now it stands for staying at home in style. Given that you can always use another fun set of PJs, why not make them tie-dye?

This trendy set from Prettygarden is available on Amazon for $31.99, and it’s easy to see why it’s getting a lot of love right now from online shoppers.

This PJ set comes complete with a long sleeve style crewneck sweatshirt top and flattering high-waisted jogger pants with a drawstring closure. Oh, and the pants come with 2 pockets!

Choose from pink, grey, or blue tie-dye, as well as other exciting patterns like leopard print.

With the five-star reviews pouring in on these PJs, one person said, “Omg this set is so cozy! The material is buttery soft and smooth.”

“The pants also have a wider hem on the bottom which I prefer. Makes them look like joggers and not sweats. I love that the set fits bigger because I loathe tight sleepwear.”

Another reviewer gushed, “Oh my these are so comfy!! I wore the camping and all of my friends loved them!! They do run a tad big but I still love them!”

“Also, the thickness of the material is perfect! I want to buy them for all my friends! There are so many cute colors I couldn’t decide on one! Might have to go back and buy another pair!”

“So whether you are looking for a cute pair of sweats, some Saturday loungewear, vacation clothes, or something for your mom so you can make her throw out her ancient pair of sweats, these are the pants for you!”

You can get this PJ set here for $31.99 on Amazon!

All photos courtesy of Amazon.com