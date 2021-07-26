After Her 17-Year-Old Sister Got Pregnant Her Family Tried To Force Her To Adopt The Baby And She’s Telling The Internet There’s No Way

A 28-year-old woman’s 17-year-old sister got pregnant and her family is trying to force her to adopt the baby, but she’s telling the internet there’s no way.

Her sister discovered that she was pregnant too late to have her pregnancy terminated, so her family is now looking into adoption.

“Sister was fine giving the baby away initially but lately, she’s grown quite attached to the little being inside her, which is understandable,” she said.

She and her husband both live in the same city that her parents, and at some point, her parents told her it would be best for her to adopt her sister’s baby.

She absolutely refused when they brought this option up to her.

“They tried reasoning by saying that if I was the one adopting the baby, my sister could always be near her biological child and would have access to it anytime she wants,” she explained.

“I told them that it’s not happening. I told them that we’re not ready for a child yet and there’s still a lot of stuff we have to do, both professionally and personally, that we’ll not be able to with a child present.”

She figured that was that and the conversation had ended, but her parents are not giving up on having her adopt the baby.

Her parents then called her husband while he was working, and attempted to convince him to agree to the adoption.

