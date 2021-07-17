Her Boyfriend Slept With His Best Friend And Now She’s Asking The Internet If He’s Going To Leave Her For This Girl

A 19-year-old girl says she’s concerned about her 23-year-old boyfriend’s best female friend…

…Because he has slept with her, and she’s asking the internet if he’s going to leave her to be with his friend.

“Initially, when my boyfriend and I got together, he told me that his best friend was a girl and that he would not let a female that he gets in a relationship ruin their friendship,” she started out by explaining.

“Obviously I didn’t mind until we had a deep conversation where he drunkenly admitted that his last relationship was terminated…”

“…On the account of her not being comfortable with his best female friend.”

She didn’t give it any thought, just thinking that perhaps his ex-girlfriend was controlling and crazy.

“About a month into our relationship he was talking about how he and his best friend are simply friends even though they met on Tinder as a hookup and slept together,” she continued.

Ok, that’s definitely weird that they remained best friends after that, and she had no idea about any of this until he brought it up to her. She said she can see why his ex wasn’t comfortable with this friend.

The other weird thing about the relationship her boyfriend has with his friend is that they lived together at one point.

