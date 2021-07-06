She Crashed Her Ex’s Wedding And Caused His Marriage To Be Over Before It Started And She’s Asking The Internet If It Was Wrong Of Her To Do

This isn’t something you hear every day. I always thought nobody really crashed weddings outside of the movies, but this woman did.

She crashed her ex’s wedding and pretty much caused his marriage to be over before it even started.

She’s wondering if maybe that wasn’t the best thing to do, and here’s the whole scoop for you.

“My ex’s wedding was in February,” she starts out by explaining. “And like you could guess, I wasn’t personally invited nor was I told anything about it from him even though we spoke daily.”

Her ex’s grandma was the one who broke the news to her, and both of them are quite close.

Grandma then recommended that she come crash the wedding. Grandma apparently doesn’t like the woman her ex is marrying, and Grandma insisted she would cover for her.

“I was interested in going because I wanted to find some closure since we had broken up rather quickly a few months before and I still wasn’t over him,” she said.

She agreed to crash the wedding, and when the day arrived, Grandma snuck her in. They watched the ceremony, which she found beautiful.

She did end up crying a bit, and for her, “it really solidified things.”

