Alexa, Stop Scaring Me: These Are The Creepiest Things This Smart Home Device Has Said And Done To Users In Their Own Homes

Smart home devices as a whole make your life easier and help you accomplish everyday tasks.

Since Amazon Alexa hit the market, it’s certainly become one of my favorite pieces of smart home tech.

From helping to solve a murder, to achieving some super cool skills, to potentially being your doctor; the possibilities with Alexa are endless.

What happens though when Alexa starts scaring you? Here are some of the creepiest things this smart home device has said and done to users in their own homes.

Well That Was Evil

“I was trying to turn off some lights and they kept turning back on. After the third request, Alexa stopped responding and instead did an evil laugh.”

“The laugh wasn’t in the Alexa voice. It sounded like a real person.”

“My wife was there when it happened and she is the only person who can drop in. I still get chills.”

Purplociraptor

