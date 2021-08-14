Her Sister Stole Her Money Then Used It To Buy A Brand New $3,000 Gucci Bag So She Kicked Her Out And Took To The Internet For Help

Honestly, it never ceases to amaze me how some people just take advantage of their family members.

A woman was left asking for advice after her sister stole money from her and then spent that money on a brand new $3,000 Gucci bag.

She kicked her sister out after she found out, but she isn’t sure if that was really the best way to handle the situation…

…Especially since her sister turned around and began badmouthing her to everyone.

She started out by explaining that her sister got divorced and wound up living with her, which she knew was not going to go well.

“I knew it was going to be bad since she was no work ethic and spends money like it’s nothing, but she is my sister,” she explained.

“She loves handbags and has a Burberry and LV bag her ex bought her. Financially I’m well off and don’t have to worry about money, but I live pretty cheaply.”

She also didn’t think she had to worry about her sister ever spending her money, but that all changed when she decided to take a trip to go see a movie.

She ended up leaving her credit card behind at home since she had used it to book the movie tickets online and has a way of leaving her wallet in the movie theatre when she goes.

