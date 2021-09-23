She Shared Her DIY Oreo Recipe On TikTok And Claims They’re Better Than The Real Deal

Oreos are pretty much the best cookie ever made. I have to admit, I’ve gone out of my way to eat all the off-brand ones and see if they stack up, but they never do.

Only Oreos are as good as Oreos, right?

Well, one woman on TikTok shared her recipe for making Oreos at home and she’s promising they’re better than the real deal.

Check out her recipe and how you can make them tonight for yourself!

TikTok; pictured above is the finished product

A woman who goes by @ziaaaaamiaaaa on TikTok just revealed her recipe for Oreos, and I have to say, it’s pretty easy to whip up.

You definitely don’t have to be a pro when it comes to baking to try these out at all.

To make the Oreo cookies, you will need to get 1 cup of white sugar, 1 cup of butter (make sure it’s softened), 2 teaspoons of salt, 2 eggs, 2 cups of flour, 1/2 a teaspoon of baking soda, and 1 and 1/4 a cup of cocoa powder.

To make the Oreo filling, you will need 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 cups of powdered sugar, and 1/2 cup of butter, once again make sure it is softened.

