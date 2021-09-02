Halloween Treats Under $35 Your Dog Will Absolutely Adore

Halloween isn’t just exciting for you, it’s a holiday your dog can have a lot of fun with too! Your four-legged best friend is part of the family, so why not include them in the festivities with some Halloween goodies?

I handpicked a selection of exciting treats under $35 from Etsy that I’m sure your dog will absolutely adore.

They all look good enough for you to eat!

Silly Skeleton Cookie Gift Set

This gift set from Doggie Bag Biscuits features their silly skeleton, long bone, and short bone peanut butter cookies.

You can get them here for $34.68 on Etsy

Vampire Teeth Dog Treats

