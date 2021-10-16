The Woman Her Husband Cheated On Her With Wants To Be Friends But She’s Telling The Internet She Wants Nothing To Do With This Woman

A woman took to the internet to ask for advice on how to handle her situation. Basically, her ex-husband cheated on her with his current wife and they’re getting divorced because you guessed it…he’s unfaithful.

His soon-to-be ex-wife wants them all to be friends, including their daughters, but this woman is saying no way (by the way her husband’s mistress turned wife had a child with him).

She understandably wants nothing to do with any of them, but after things blew up when she laid down the law, she’s wondering if it was mean of her.

“He and his wife are getting a divorce, and he’s probably going to marry his new affair partner within the next 6 months if he follows the pattern,” she explained.

“More power to him…I literally do not care what he does with his life anymore.

“BUT I was pretty shocked to discover that his wife reached out to me, basically crying about what happened, how she couldn’t believe it, and how now that we’re in the same camp, so to speak, we should maintain a relationship so our daughters can still be in each other’s lives and so we can commiserate.”

Well, this is what she said to her after this woman insisted they should be friends…

“Yeah, I told her to take a hike, and that if our mutual ex wanted our daughters to hang out, I was more than happy to schedule his visitation at the same time as hers so the girls could be together with their father, but that there was no way I was setting up sleepovers and playdates with her.”

She admitted she no longer is bitter about the situation. She even is remarried herself, and she simply wants absolutely nothing to do with her ex-husband’s mistress.

