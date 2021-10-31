This Little Girl Started Walking On Her Tip Toes And Then She Was Diagnosed With A Tumor On Her Brainstem That’s Hard To Treat

Memphis, Tennessee. Brayleigh is a little girl who currently is at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Brayleigh went on vacation to Florida with her family for a week recently, and while she was there, some worrisome things started happening to her.

She started walking on the tips of her toes, her walk became less steady, her face began drooping a bit, and her toes and hands on her left side seemed weak.

Brayleigh’s mom Christi wasted no time taking her to a local emergency room, and there she was diagnosed as having a tumor along her brainstem.

Christi booked a flight back home for the next day, and she then rushed Brayleigh to the Children’s Hospital located in Milwaukee.

Specialists there said that Brayleigh actually had DIPG, which is a very aggressive brain tumor that proves incredibly hard to treat.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Brayleigh

“It occurs in an area of the brainstem (the lowest, stem-like part of the brain) called the pons, which controls many of the body’s most vital functions such as breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate, and every day activities such as walking and swallowing,” Brayleigh’s aunt Erika explained on a GoFundMe page.

“It also affects the nerves and muscles that help us see, hear, and talk. Symptoms usually develop rapidly in the majority of patients because of the fast growth of these tumors.”

