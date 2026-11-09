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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If your best friend hit on your spouse and then asked to touch them inappropriately, would you consider the friendship over and done with?

This man's wife went out with her friend last night, and it was her first time hitting the town since giving birth to their baby. His wife and her friend had dinner together and then ended up at a bar where his best friend works.

His wife and her friend were there until closing time, and his best friend said he could give his wife a ride back home. This isn't strange, as his best friend is an Uber driver and lives very close to their house.

"We have paid him for rides in the past, and I always preferred her using my friend when she was alone for safety reasons. I'm assuming my wife brought up something about needing to pump her milk when she got home on the ride home," he explained.

"When they pulled up to our house, he put the car in park and turned and asked my wife if he could feel her [chest]. My wife looked at him like he had three heads, said...no, and quickly got out of his car."

"She came in, and I just so happened to be awake, getting a drink in the kitchen, and told me what happened. I am super confused about this whole thing. I trust her and know she would never cheat on me, but I can't believe my best buddy would do that."

His wife added that his best friend said some weird things about him on the drive home before he put the moves on her.

He was left reeling over the disrespect his friend showed his wife and his whole family. He decided to drop by his friend's house and speak to him after that.

His best friend did confess to saying bad things about him before saying sorry. He questioned his best friend about whether he had attempted to touch his wife's chest, but his best friend claimed he couldn't really remember.

woman at a rooftop bar moofushi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman at a rooftop bar

"I didn't give him time to explain. I told him to stay away from me and my family, then walked away," he concluded.

I like that he called his best friend out, but now he needs to block him and never speak to him again. This is not a man he can trust to be around his wife.

It's sad the friendship came to an end this way, but it's an example of the trash taking itself out.

Do you think he handled this in the best way?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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