If your child had two kids from two different affairs, yet only wanted to be involved with one kid while abandoning the other, would you condone that? Would you want to have a relationship with both children?

This woman is in her 70s, and she's ashamed of her adult son, who is divorced and has two kids with different women, but neither child is his ex-wife's.

Both children were born from her son's affairs. The first child they were accepting of, but the second one they were shocked by. The second child entered the world while her son was still married, and that's what made his wife leave him.

"My son states this woman broke up his marriage and is absolutely [all in] on ruining his life. She has reached out to us, but none of us has engaged," she explained.

"For the most part, we carry on and pretend that the younger child doesn’t exist. We removed all of our public information on the web, as much as we can. Our son says that this woman is mentally unstable."

"I do have a second grandchild out there, but I don’t think I’ll ever meet her. I don’t think of her most days, but today I did. Our family has an established status quo, and my son’s first child has not met the second child."

She couldn't even tell you what that second affair child looks like or what her life is like day to day. All she knows is what her son has told them: that his baby mama is mentally ill and can't be trusted.

Her son claims this woman just wants access to them and their money, because they do have a lot of it. She's wondering if she's doing the best thing by staying away from this woman and her second grandchild.

She's not able to reach out to this woman to talk to her herself, and she doesn't want to be judged for being put in this position in the first place.

sushytska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a little girl running in a field

"My husband told the woman that we are no longer involved in our son’s life, but that was a lie. We are. And we are involved in the first child’s life as well," she continued.

"I think this entire situation is overwhelming. My son wants nothing to do with this second child."

Well, let's get this straight: her son ruined his own marriage, not that other woman. He has a track record of cheating and having kids with various women, and she should be embarrassed that her family is choosing to ignore and abandon one of those kids based on the word of her son. He's already a cheater, so he's most likely a liar, too.

She should be doing anything possible to support the kids her loser of a son keeps having, because they're innocent. I don't know how she's able to live with herself, letting one child be included in their family while leaving the second an outsider.

It shouldn't be that hard for her to get a hold of that woman and make this right. Also, shame on her for not forcing her son to step up and act like a dad, because he helped bring both of those babies into the world, so he should be on the hook for parenting them.

She's letting her son take the easy way out!

What do you think she should do?

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