Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 08, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

If your child had two kids from two different affairs, yet only wanted to be involved with one kid while abandoning the other, would you condone that? Would you want to have a relationship with both children?

This woman is in her 70s, and she's ashamed of her adult son, who is divorced and has two kids with different women, but neither child is his ex-wife's.

Both children were born from her son's affairs. The first child they were accepting of, but the second one they were shocked by. The second child entered the world while her son was still married, and that's what made his wife leave him.

"My son states this woman broke up his marriage and is absolutely [all in] on ruining his life. She has reached out to us, but none of us has engaged," she explained.

"For the most part, we carry on and pretend that the younger child doesn’t exist. We removed all of our public information on the web, as much as we can. Our son says that this woman is mentally unstable."

"I do have a second grandchild out there, but I don’t think I’ll ever meet her. I don’t think of her most days, but today I did. Our family has an established status quo, and my son’s first child has not met the second child."

She couldn't even tell you what that second affair child looks like or what her life is like day to day. All she knows is what her son has told them: that his baby mama is mentally ill and can't be trusted.

Her son claims this woman just wants access to them and their money, because they do have a lot of it. She's wondering if she's doing the best thing by staying away from this woman and her second grandchild.

She's not able to reach out to this woman to talk to her herself, and she doesn't want to be judged for being put in this position in the first place.

little girl running in a field sushytska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a little girl running in a field

"My husband told the woman that we are no longer involved in our son’s life, but that was a lie. We are. And we are involved in the first child’s life as well," she continued.

"I think this entire situation is overwhelming. My son wants nothing to do with this second child."

Well, let's get this straight: her son ruined his own marriage, not that other woman. He has a track record of cheating and having kids with various women, and she should be embarrassed that her family is choosing to ignore and abandon one of those kids based on the word of her son. He's already a cheater, so he's most likely a liar, too.

She should be doing anything possible to support the kids her loser of a son keeps having, because they're innocent. I don't know how she's able to live with herself, letting one child be included in their family while leaving the second an outsider.

It shouldn't be that hard for her to get a hold of that woman and make this right. Also, shame on her for not forcing her son to step up and act like a dad, because he helped bring both of those babies into the world, so he should be on the hook for parenting them.

She's letting her son take the easy way out!

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 08, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

If you found out that your sibling was using your backyard to have cookouts for your family and secretly charging everyone to attend, what would you do?

This man's brother has been using his house every summer for the last three years to host family cookouts for their loved ones. The first

Keep Reading

If your stepdad jumped right back into the arms of his affair partner following the passing of your mom, would you ever be able to forgive him?

This woman's mom was married to her stepdad for more than 35 years, and her mom sadly passed away from ALS on June 7th. She grieves her mom every d

Keep Reading

If you found out that your child was suffering from an eating disorder, would you think that resorting to force-feeding them would be the best way to deal?

This 33-year-old man sadly just found out that his 14-year-old daughter has an eating disorder, and his coworker was the one who tipped

Keep Reading

If your former spouse cheated on you and then wanted to move back into your house, otherwise they would be homeless, would you feel like helping them out?

Not too long ago, this 30-year-old woman got divorced from her husband after spending the majority of their lives together. They have th

Keep Reading

If you got divorced and your ex-spouse's child showed up unexpectedly at your house with a heartbreaking confession, would you be open to giving them a role in your life again?

This woman met her ex-husband back when his son was 10, and they got married when his son was 12. Two years after

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick