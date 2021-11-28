Her Sister Slept With Her Married Boss Then Got Pregnant And She’s Resenting Her Sister Because She Was The Other Woman

A 28-year-old woman has a younger sister who is 26 and pregnant. Her sister ended up sleeping with her 50-year-old married boss, who is the father of her unborn baby.

“It was consensual, but the fact that he was married, twice her age, and her boss creeps me out to no end,” she explained.

“He has a son the same age as my sister! She swears that it was only a one-time affair. She also said that she does have feelings for him, and he feels the same.”

“She swears that he’s a good guy at his core. Apparently, this is his first affair and he regretted it as well.”

“He is into philanthropy and seems to love his son, but no matter how “good” he may appear, I’m still disgusted by him.”

Her sister is moving forward with having the baby since she was diagnosed with very severe PCOS, so her sister thinks this may be her first and only chance to ever have a child of her own.

Additionally, her sister has always dreamed of getting to hold the role of mom, so her sister really isn’t upset at all by the situation.

“She told the guy and he agreed to be there for her, no matter what she chose to do,” she said.

“She’s 10 weeks along now, and both my sister and the guy are too scared to tell their families (besides my sister telling me).”

