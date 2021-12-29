Her Boyfriend Bought Her A $1,200 Ring For Christmas But She Just Found Out That He Lied To Her About The Ring

A woman has been dating her boyfriend for the last 3 years now, and for Christmas, her boyfriend purchased a beautiful ring for her.

It’s not supposed to be an engagement ring, but it’s still stunning and she was thrilled with it as a present.

“He told me in great detail about how he purchased the loose diamonds from a local jeweler (recommended to him by a friend) that gets them in Amsterdam and had it custom made for me in platinum,” she explained.

“I genuinely loved the ring but I thought the diamonds were suspiciously large and odd that it was stamped 925, which represents sterling silver when he told me it was mounted in platinum.”

“I did a little research and found out that it was a $1,200 Moissanite ring in platinum over sterling (which I own a few pieces in and he knows I love).”

She knows there is no way her boyfriend was duped into this ring since he has researched jewelry extensively.

Her issue here is that her boyfriend outright lied to her about the ring, and she’s struggling with how she can move on and trust him.

“I am not a materialistic person at all and he could have gotten me a ring from Walmart and I would have loved it because I attach sentimental value to gifts,” she said.

“He knows that. My problem is that if he would lie about something so trivial, what else would he lie to me about?”

