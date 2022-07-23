Daily Harvest Shares Recall Update On The French Lentil + Leek Crumbles Product Ingredient That Make Nearly 500 Consumers Sick, And Here’s What The Problem Ingredient Is

On June 17, Daily Harvest– a plant-based meal delivery service– issued a voluntary recall of twenty-eight thousand units of the French Lentil and Leek Crumbles.

The move came after nearly five hundred consumers fell ill, including Abby Silverman– the Digital Creative Director of Cosmopolitan– who ended up in the emergency room after eating the product.

Silverman shared her outrage in a viral TikTok where thousands of commenters voiced their upset at the company.

At the time of the recall, Daily Harvest issued a statement describing its investigative efforts in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are working closely with the FDA and with multiple independent labs to investigate this. We are working with a group of experts to help us get to the bottom of this– that includes microbiologists, toxin and pathogen experts, as well as allergists,” the statement read.

And now, just over a month later, Daily Harvest founder and CEO Rachel Drori has finally revealed the outcome of the investigation in a new statement.

“We considered all possibilities– including processing issues or infection, and have ruled all of them out: Hepatitis A, Norovirus, a range of mycotoxins including aflatoxins, food-borne pathogens including Listeria, E.Coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus Aureus (Staph), B. Cereus and Clostridium Species and major allergens including egg, soy, milk, and gluten,” Drori began.

The product also tested negative for any pesticides and had no presence of heavy metal levels.

TikTok; pictured above is Abby in her video where she talked about getting sick from the product

