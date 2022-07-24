He Went Out And Purchased A Luxury Watch For Himself Instead Of Paying Back His Fiancée’s Parents For A European Vacation With That Money

A 31-year-old guy is dating a 26-year-old woman named Jen, and he has spent the last 2 years with her.

3 months ago, he popped the question and asked Jen to marry him; she said yes. He and Jen have one big thing in common, which is that they are both pretty awful when it comes to money.

“In our city, this can’t really be helped seeing as everything is egregiously overpriced, but it is what it is, and we do the best we can,” he explained.

“About a month ago, Jen and I decided to talk about our finances and savings, and so I brought up my online banking account to show her.”

“In my checking account, I had a few thousand dollars, but in my savings account, I had a bit over $8,000. Jen got super excited upon seeing that figure, saying we could use it to travel.”

Although Jen expected him to want to use that money for a vacation, he let Jen know that he was planning on using his money to purchase a luxury watch that he had his eye on.

Jen wasn’t happy with him wanting to use his money for a watch, and she kept insisting that she really would like to go on a trip to Europe instead.

He stated again to Jen that he was not willing to use this money for a vacation, as he had been intentionally setting aside $150 to $250 every single month for multiple years in order to afford his dream watch.

Jen was not happy, but they finally moved past all of this…or so he thought.

