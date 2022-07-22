In 1995, Erin Gilbert Went On A Second Date In Alaska And Has Been Missing Ever Since

In the summer of 1994, twenty-four-year-old Erin Marie Gilbert moved to Alaska to live with her family.

Prior to her move, Erin was a San Francisco native with big dreams. She aspired to be a writer and also planned on attending cosmetology school. And while working to make her dreams a reality, Erin nannied for different families.

She had been excited about her move to Alaska. Erin was specifically moving to Anchorage, a city known for its idyllic scenery, plentiful wildlife, and artistic culture.

Just one year after relocating, though, Erin was never to be seen again. The tragedy began in June of 1995 when she went out on a first date with a man named Dave.

Erin and Dave met up at a local bar known as Chilkoot Charlies at the time, and, after getting to know each other, the pair really hit it off.

They immediately planned a follow-up date for July 1, 1995– the day of the Girdwood Forest Fair.

Girdwood, Alaska, is located about thirty-six miles south of Anchorage. So, on the day of the event, Dave picked up Erin at about 4:00 p.m. to travel there together.

They reportedly only stayed for about an hour, though, and decided to leave at about 6:00 p.m.

Facebook; pictured above is Erin

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.