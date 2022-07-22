Travelers Are At Much Higher Risk Of Credit Fraud, And Here’s How To Protect Yourself When Vacationing

According to a 2022 survey conducted by The Vacationer, eighty percent of American adults will be traveling this summer.

That means over two hundred and eight million people will be on the go, whether nationally or internationally.

And if you are a part of this statistic, there are a few necessary safety precautions you should take to protect your money.

Did you know that last year, over three hundred and eighty-nine thousand credit fraud cases occurred in the U.S.?

Well, cybersecurity experts at software company NordVPN have revealed that travelers are much more likely to be affected by the crime.

In fact, NordVPN recently discovered a global database of over four million stolen credit cards for sale online.

Alarmingly, one and a half million of those cards belong to Americans– and the experts are warning travelers.

Hackers that gain access to financial information can drain your savings, open accounts unbeknownst to you, take out loans under your name, and ultimately steal your identity.

In turn, travelers need to be aware of these risks and take a myriad of precautions.

