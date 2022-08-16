Georgia Highschool Football Teammates Rescue A Trapped 50-Year-Old Woman Following A Car Crash In Front Of Their School

On Friday, August 12, at about 8 a.m., a group of five football teammates was driving to school in Rome, Georgia, when they witnessed a severe car crash right in front of their high school.

According to Debbie Burnett, Assistant Chief of the Rome Police Department, a small silver car reportedly swerved and hit a white SUV to avoid being hit by another vehicle.

And after the white SUV was struck, a rattled fifty-year-old woman was stuck inside. Her door had been jammed in; meanwhile, fluid and smoke began to spew from the car.

Luis Goya, a math teacher at Rome High School, was also outside the school watching students arrive when the crash occurred.

He quickly dialed 911 and told authorities they needed to get on the scene immediately.

But, sixteen-year-old Treyvon Adams was driving his four teammates– Cesar Parker, Alto Moore, Antwion Carey, and Tyson Brown– to school when they saw the wreck and immediately jumped into action.

“It was right in front of me. I turned off my car and jumped out and said, ‘Hey look, let’s go help her,'” Treyvon told USA Today in an interview.

He also reported seeing the woman leaning over her car’s passenger seat and screaming for help with blood on her face.

Facebook; pictured above is the heroic football team

