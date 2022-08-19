Her Sister, Who Was Also Her Maid Of Honor, Just Had A Miscarriage, And Now She Wants To Cancel Her Wedding The Day Before

A woman had been excitedly awaiting her wedding ceremony this past week when, the day before her wedding, she woke up to a slew of unexpected texts from her sister.

Her sister, who lives fourteen hours away, was just under five months pregnant and was also supposed to be the maid of honor at her wedding.

Tragically, though, she learned that her sister had suffered a miscarriage just twenty-four hours before the ceremony.

So, she has been trying to be sympathetic about the grief her sister must be enduring during this trying time.

And understandably, her sister can no longer attend the wedding even though the venue, catering, and accommodations have all been booked.

Plus, tons of guests were supposed to be flying in from all over the country to attend the ceremony.

Despite this, though, she simply does not want to have her wedding without her sister present. And after telling her fiancé, he was devastated.

“I thought he would understand, but instead, he got extremely upset. We have been planning this date for a while now because it is his mother’s birthday, and it’s very special to him,” she explained. Then, after their conversation, he apparently even called her a jerk.

Nonetheless, she also does not want to devastate her sister, who would be really heartbroken if she missed her wedding.

