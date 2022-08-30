She Pretty Much Forced Her Super Rude Father To Pay For All The Child Support He Owed And Now He’s Livid Because Her Grandparents Took That Money Straight Out Of His Trust Fund

A 28-year-old girl didn’t grow up with her father in her life at all, and it’s basically because he’s super rude and awful.

As soon as her mom became pregnant with her, her father expected her mom to stop working and remain at home so she could “be a good little wife and mother.”

“He is very well off due to a trust fund, and he doesn’t really need to work,” she explained. “My mother refused and divorced him.”

“Because of a prenup, she got very little, and he moved back to Europe. His parents never knew about me, and my mother had a good profession, and I never really wanted for anything.”

She was raised by her mom all alone, although her grandparents took her for the summer and she adored getting to be with them.

Her father never once paid her mom child support, even though he was required to. It never impacted her mom, though, because her mom made really good money and was able to give her everything without any help.

So, now she’s about to get married, and her husband-to-be’s family is actually from the exact same city that her father lives in.

Her husband-to-be’s family has a lot of business and personal relationships that overlap with the people her father knows, and somehow, her grandparents on her father’s side ended up finding out about her through these connections.

Her grandparents on her father’s side had no idea that she existed, and as soon as they did find out, they reached out to her.

