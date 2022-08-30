She Sent Her Boyfriend A Photo Of Herself In The Hospital, But He Claimed It Was “Too Dramatic” And Broke Up With Her

This twenty-year-old woman was recently admitted to the hospital for a serious but non-life threatening illness.

And before admitting herself to the hospital, she had been in some severe pain for numerous days. Her roommate was actually the one who finally ended up convincing her to get some help and even took off from work to stay with her in the hospital.

“I cannot express how much her support has helped me as my own family lives too far away,” she said.

Her nineteen-year-old boyfriend Sam, on the other hand, has not been nearly as supportive.

They had been dating for about nine months, and as soon as her symptoms started, she told Sam. Then, once she decided to go to the hospital, she texted Sam about it a few times to update him on her condition.

The texts included what the nurses said, as well as a photo of herself with the IV while giving a thumbs-up.

“It was my first time ever in the hospital, and I just wanted to keep the bad situation as light-hearted as possible,” she explained.

She knew Sam was at work, though, so he did not read the messages until later in the evening. But, even after he saw them, he did not have much to say. Instead, he simply replied with a thumbs-up himself.

This was a red flag for her, so she then decided to ask Sam if everything was okay. And his response was pretty disheartening.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.