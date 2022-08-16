Some Girl Just Messaged Her Saying That She Slept With Her Boyfriend Right When They Started Dating And That Her Boyfriend Lied About Them Being Together

A 20-year-old girl started dating her 22-year-old boyfriend around 3 months ago. They spent 3 weeks exclusively dating one another before deciding to label themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend.

It was important to her to take her time getting to really know him before doing anything physical, as she had some awful experiences in her past.

So, although she started dating her boyfriend at the end of May, they never slept with one another until the very first week of June.

“He always talks about how I am his dream girl, and he would be a disaster if we broke up or I cheated on him,” she explained.

“He told me he loved me and talks about building a future together. His friends all know that he is head over heels for me.”

She has even already met her boyfriend’s family, and as soon as she did, her boyfriend’s mom turned to him and said he better not mess things up with her.

“Anyhoo, I got a message on Facebook from some random girl that basically said hey girl, your BF and I slept together in early June blah blah blah he told her I was his roommate’s girlfriend,” she said.

“He even asked her if she had ever slept with someone who had a GF and asked if she would tell their GF.”

She has not replied to this girl, nor does she want.

