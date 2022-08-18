This Starbucks Barista Went Viral After Reenacting The Worst Types Of Drive-Thru Customers On TikTok

Everyone knows that food service workers are overworked, underpaid, and have to put up with some seriously frustrating customers.

And throughout the years, we have heard some utterly crazy customer horror stories– like that one time a McDonald’s patron actually leaped through a drive-thru window and tried to make their own burger.

But, one Starbucks barista recently compiled all of the “worst types” of drive-thru customers in one neatly packaged TikTok in hopes of raising awareness about how patrons should not act.

And her hilarious reenactment of the common customer tropes has gone completely viral on the platform.

She first addressed “the yeller”– you know, that person who literally screams their order at the drive-thru speaker.

If this is you, try to remember that the microphone at Starbucks is not that bad. So, lower your voice instead of blasting the baristas’ ears out.

On the other hand, though, the Starbucks employee also berated people who order from the passenger side of their car.

When customers do this, all baristas can hear are the slight mumbles of your order– and they will have to ask you to repeat it many times.

TikTok; pictured above is this barista in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.