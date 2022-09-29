People Who Work With The Deceased Shared Some Of The Most Unsettling Things They Have Ever Seen

Even though death is a natural part of life, most people avoid even mere discussions of it at all costs. Still, there is a large number of professionals who come face to face with death on a daily basis. I am talking about professionals such as paramedics, hospice workers, morgue attendants, and more who are often required to work with the deceased at some point during the transition from death to memorial service.

These jobs often require a considerable amount of compassion and courage to complete respectfully. But, in the process, professionals who work with the deceased are also exposed to some strange and unsettling sights.

Many of these workers came forward on a Reddit thread to share the most bizarre and unnerving things they have ever seen while on the job. And fair warning, some of the responses may be grotesque, upsetting, or stomach-churning.

This Man Responded To A Car Accident

“In my early days as a first responder in a rural area, we were the first on the scene. I responded to a multi-vehicle accident where a man had been decapitated.”

“I got in the passenger side, and his head was hanging on by a few tendons on the right side. Without thinking, I grabbed his head and tried to ‘put it back on.'”

“I don’t know why. In retrospect, I think I saw something that was not ‘right,’ and instinct told me, ‘This goes here.’ The old timers laughed and teased me a few times.”

“But then, one of them pulled me aside and told me it was not the first time someone had done that, and it won’t be the last. I have heard of other people doing similar things but have not personally witnessed it.”

–Brusiermcstinkfinger

