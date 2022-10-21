He Believes His Girlfriend Is Acting Like A Gold Digger By Not Wanting To Pay More In Rent Than He Does

This young man and his girlfriend have been dating for about a year. And now, they both believe that it is time to move in together.

The couple is hoping to snag a two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment or townhouse near his job– because he is currently a second-year pathology student who has three more years of residency ahead of him.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, works from home. So, the second bedroom would work perfectly as office space for her.

Anyway, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. He earns about sixty-eight thousand dollars a year; meanwhile, his girlfriend pulls in one hundred and twenty thousand dollars a year.

As for the apartment, the rent costs one thousand and eight hundred dollars a month, not including utilities.

So, his girlfriend asked if they could split the rent and utilities fifty-fifty– meaning that they would both end up paying about one thousand dollars a month total.

However, he is totally against this arrangement and believes that since his girlfriend works from home, she should be chipping in more.

“Since she is using one of the rooms as her office, I feel like she should pay more,” he revealed.

More specifically, he thinks that he should only have to pay seven hundred dollars, and his girlfriend should pay one thousand and three hundred dollars every month.

