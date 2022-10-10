The U.S. Department of Defense Actually Released A 31-Page Plan To Combat A Potential Zombie Apocalypse

When most people think of the term “zombie apocalypse,” popular television shows such as “The Walking Dead” or “Z Nation” probably come to mind.

After all, the idea that a pandemic could prompt the undead to take over our planet is totally fictitious, right?

Well, people around the globe have been preparing for this unthinkable day for decades. Some have bought zombie apocalypse preparedness kits online; meanwhile, others have built literal underground bunkers in case they need to retreat from society.

And apparently, even the United States government has hopped on the bandwagon– because back in 2011, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) actually released its combat strategy in the event of a zombie takeover.

The Counter-Zombie Dominance Plan, known as “CONPLAN 8888-11,” even explicitly states that the strategy is not meant to be taken lightly.

“This plan was not actually designed as a joke,” the DOD wrote.

Instead, the strategy is actually thirty-one pages long and consists of three distinct phases. The first phase involves the creation and execution of a defensive plan to evacuate and protect humankind from the undead.

Next, the strategy outlines procedures to neutralize any zombie threats. And finally, the third phase details how to bring law and order back to a threatened economy.

Interestingly, the DOD also took the time to categorize eight different kinds of zombies based on the threats they present to humans.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.