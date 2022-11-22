A Guy Ghosted Her Twice Because He Got Back With His Ex-Girlfriend, But Now He’s Back Begging For Another Chance While Claiming He Loves Her

A 29-year-old woman started seeing this 26-year-old guy at the beginning of February. She thought she really hit it off with him, and she says the sparks were absolutely flying.

He was almost perfect; but then he ghosted her out of the blue when April rolled around. She then found out that he got back together with his ex-girlfriend, who he had been speaking to the entire time she was with him, and she had no clue.

“I was confused and heartbroken,” she explained. “It was so perfect and I never really thought this could happen. I started moving on with my life when he suddenly came back into my life and persistently begged me to take him back.”

“He said she was his first relationship and they were together for 8 years (she cheated on him) and something came over him and he thought he had to give it another go. After several weeks of him apologizing, I decided to give it another chance.”

So, they resumed their relationship, and everything was back on track and going wonderfully. She got to meet his family, and they spent literally every day with one another.

She was back to being elated, she was planning on going on trips with him, and she was having the time of her life.

“One day he told me I wasn’t the same person anymore and that I turned very insecure,” she said.

“He said he needed a break. I was lost and confused because we were doing so great. He asked for space and I gave it.”

Right after that, she got a call from a man who informed her that this guy that she had been seeing ended up following his ex’s car to another guy’s house and caused a complete scene.

