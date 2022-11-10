Ariana Grande Found To Have The Most Influential Style Worldwide, Beating Out Three Kardashian-Jenner Sisters, Princess Diana, Gigi Hadid, And More

When Ariana Grande first launched her musical career at just fifteen years old back in 2008, I doubt she envisioned herself becoming the world’s go-to fashion icon.

But here we are, nearly fifteen years later, and the pop icon has also solidified herself as a style guru.

A recent study conducted by Dalston Mill Fabrics has revealed that Ariana Grande has the most influential style around the globe.

The study analyzed Google search data for numerous style-related terms and phrases for over two hundred famous female celebs– and the “Thank you, Next” mastermind stole the top spot.

In fact, the double-threat singer and actress actually rakes in nearly sixty thousand Google searches each month related to her style and wardrobe.

The most popular phrase, “Ariana Grande outfits,” garners an average of thirty-one thousand searches alone. Ariana Grande has rocked a plethora of different styles over the years.

The public first fell in love with her when she had bright red hair on Victorious, and from then on, the star went on to experiment with everything from hyperfeminine puffy sleeves and skirts to edgier oversized coats and leather shorts.

What the pop icon is most known for, though, is, of course, her signature sky-high slicked-back ponytail that fans continue to try and emulate today.

Instagram; pictured above is Ariana

