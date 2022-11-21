He No Longer Wants To Pay For His Stepdaughter To Go To College And Become A Doctor Because Her Grades Aren’t Good And He Thinks He’s Just Wasting His Money

A man has been married to his wife for 10 years, and she has since then become a stay-at-home wife.

Although they do not have children together, his wife does have a daughter named Sarah from a prior relationship.

Now, he has always gotten along well with Sarah the majority of the time that Sarah has been in his life.

Sarah is currently in her junior year of college, and she’s majoring in biology. Sarah is also taking other classes that medical school requires, as she wants to ultimately become a doctor.

“She’s had a dream of being a doctor and helping people since her mom and I met,” he explained.

“The problem is she’s not a very good student. She’s failed her biology 1 class and had to retake it to get a B. She really struggled in her next-level biology class and finished with a C. She also got a C in her chemistry class.”

As for calculus, Sarah took 2 different classes and only managed a B in each of those. For Sarah’s classes that don’t involve science or math, she does get straight As.

He recently found out that for Sarah’s current semester, she’s only going to get Cs or Bs in her math and science classes.

“I’m not a doctor, and I don’t know any doctors, but I did online research,” he said. “I found out that medical schools require many things, but at the top of the list, there is a high GPA and top grades in science and math classes. With Sarah’s grades, she’s not getting into any medical school. I even looked into nursing school to see if I can talk her into going that route and all the ones I looked at require higher grades than what she has.”

