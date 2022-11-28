Her Classic Recipe For Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup Is Something You’re Going To Want To Whip Up This Week

Do you love the classic grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup? Want an upgraded version of this? You have come to the right place!

TikToker Toni shares her very own version of this classic combo on her account @themoodyfoody, and it looks so good!

The ingredients you will need for her tomato soup are:

-3 lbs tomatoes

-1 yellow bell pepper

-3 bulbs of garlic

-2 onions

-1 tbsp salt

TikTok; pictured above is Toni’s classic grilled cheese and tomato soup

