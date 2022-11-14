Her Ex Never Told His Son That She’s Not His Real Mom, And Now This Poor Kid Is Struggling Because He Thinks That She Abandoned Him

A 28-year-old woman spent 4 years with her 30-year-old ex, and they even had 2 daughters together.

Back when she started dating his ex, he came into their relationship with a 2-year-old son.

Her ex always had full custody of his son because his son’s biological mom lost all of her rights. Anyway, she essentially became a mom to her ex’s son for the years that they were together.

She was the one who potty trained this boy, and she was the one who cared for him every day and every night.

Eventually, she broke up with her ex because she found out that he was a serial cheated, and she was tired of dealing.

When she and her ex split up, she ended up with custody of their daughters, though her ex was given visitation.

As for her ex’s son, he, of course, went to live with her ex. Her ex works in another state 6 days each week, so he only sees their daughters when he is home.

Her ex then went on to get married 5 years ago to someone else, and he told her that he no longer wanted her to have a relationship with his son, as he wanted his son to really develop a relationship with his wife.

“I assumed he told his son about his real mom years ago,” she explained. “Today, my ex’s wife, my kids’ stepmom, called me to tell me her car broke down and asked me to pick her up along with my ex’s son and the child they have together. I pulled up with my youngest child that I had in my current marriage he’s 2.”

