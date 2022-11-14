Her Husband’s Parents Offered To Give Them Money For A Down Payment On A House As A Christmas Gift, But After They Declined The Offer, Her Mother-In-Law Has Gone Nuclear On Social Media

A woman’s in-laws recently packed up and moved to the south several years back since where they live is incredibly expensive.

Saving money was one reason that her in-laws moved, but also her husband’s grandparents live in the south, and her in-laws wanted to live closer to them.

Every couple of months, she and her husband make the long drive down to see them, and since they moved, they still have maintained a great relationship with them.

Well, she is currently 7 months pregnant with the first child that she and her husband will have, and they are expecting a girl.

When she and her husband told her in-laws about their baby, they started remarking that it’s a shame they won’t be able to see their granddaughter that often since they don’t live close by at all.

She and her husband brushed the comments off because, after all, her in-laws did make the decision to move to the south, and that wasn’t on her or her husband.

“Last week, his mom asked to FaceTime with us because she has something exciting to tell us,” she explained.

“A house in their neighborhood is up for sale. His parents said as a Christmas gift this year, they are giving us the money for the down payment on the house so we can, in his mom’s words, “ move out of our horrible state and little apt.”

“We both didn’t know what to say we have never had any plans to move or of state, never implied it was something we would ever consider.”

