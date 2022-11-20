His Wife Allowed Him To Get A Mistress, So He Did, But Now His Wife Is Worried A Particular 21-Year-Old Girl Will Find Out, But He’s Not Sure How To Tell His Wife That His Mistress Is The Girl She’s Worried About

A 52-year-old man is currently married to his wife, who is 51, and they tied the knot 26 years ago. They really have a wonderful marriage…except for when it comes down to what goes on in the bedroom.

When his wife gave birth to their third child, she just stopped being interested in intimacy with him, and she felt it was something she no longer needed in her life.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t really something that worked for him, and so the years went on, and they kept talking about this major problem in their marriage.

Finally, they arrived at a solution: his wife gave him permission to go out and find a mistress, and she was serious about her compromise.

His wife did have a few rules for him, however, such as he could not invite his mistress into their house, and she wanted to be informed if he found a mistress, though she wanted him to spare her any details.

“I travel for work a couple of times a month, and after signing up on the usual apps, I found someone who lived near to our head office who didn’t want the fuss of a relationship when she was so focused on legal studies and exams,” he explained.

So, for the past 8 months, he’s been hooking up with this girl every single time he heads to the office.

When he first started seeing his mistress, he was staying in a specific hotel, but recently, he decided it would be much easier for him to stay in a hotel closer to his mistress and hop on a train to the office, as the ride is only 20 minutes.

His wife shares his hotel account, and she noticed that he started staying at a different hotel than he normally stays at.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.