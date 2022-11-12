She Called Her Sister Selfish For Announcing Her Pregnancy At Their Parent’s House During A Family Dinner Because She Struggles With Infertility

This woman and her husband have always wanted to have children. But unfortunately, they have been struggling with infertility for a long time.

Back in 2017, they began trying for a child and later started receiving fertility treatments. And to their frustrations, nothing ever worked– which obviously upset both of them, but even more so destroyed her husband.

“My husband is understandably devastated as he’d always wanted kids but never got the chance to be a father,” she revealed.

And apparently, her husband is also super sensitive when it comes to any conversations surrounding infertility– something that she claims her family was well aware of. Well, just a few days ago, this caused a major issue that sparked some serious family drama.

It all began when she and her husband got together with the rest of her family for dinner at her parent’s house.

Then, while everyone was seated and eating, her sister and her sister’s husband made a big announcement– they were expecting a child.

The entire family was stunned for a second, then everyone– except for her and her husband– was completely thrilled for her sister and jumped up to congratulate her. The excitement did not last long, though, because her husband made a scene.

“My husband got up, pushed his chair to the side, and walked out,” she recalled.

That reaction obviously surprised everybody, so then, all of her family members looked at her. And at that moment, she decided to get up also and give her sister a piece of her mind.

