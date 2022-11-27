She Really Does Not Want Her Friend’s Nightmare Toddler At Her Christmas Party, But She’s Not Sure How To Lay Down The Law

A 23-year-old girl and her 23-year-old fiancé have a little group of friends who are all close to their age.

2 of these particular friends of theirs are married and have a girl who is a little under 4-years-old, and this little girl is nothing short of a nightmare.

“We have a little get-together maybe once a month, and we have to baby-proof the entire home before they arrive (taking down ALL knickknacks and books, putting locks on the fridge and pantry, hide our cat in the laundry room, etc.) and things still usually get broken/stained,” she explained.

“She has destroyed collectible toys that I’ve allowed her to play with, stained our carpet with pizza, and colored all over our coffee table with markers.”

“Her care also gets left up to me or another person because both of her parents want to drink and have a good time, and it’s like she’s physically incapable of just sitting and watching a movie.”

Now, she just decorated her whole house for Christmas, and this will be the very first year that she and her fiancé are living together for the holiday season.

She and her fiancé have not yet put together an engagement party, so they figured it would be fun to host a Christmas party at their house and plan to have drinks and a fancy dinner.

The issue with her plan is that her friend’s toddler is terrible, and she doesn’t want this little girl coming to her party at all.

“I already have my Christmas tree up and wrapped gifts under it, and I REALLY don’t want to have to put everything away,” she said.

