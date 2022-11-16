She’s Refusing To Construct A Wheelchair Ramp For Her Cousin’s Wedding After Only Being Given Less Than Two Weeks’ Notice And Instead Suggested They Rent A Temporary Ramp, But Now Her Cousin Is Furious

This twenty-two-year-old woman’s cousin, who is a twenty-four-year-old guy, recently proposed to his girlfriend last Wednesday.

And after his now fiancée said “yes,” they apparently decided that they wanted to get married by next Saturday– under two weeks after the proposal!

She claims that her cousin and his fiancée have no real reason to technically “rush” the wedding, but the couple claims they are in a very happy place right now and just want to get married as soon as possible.

Anyway, she understands that the decision is all theirs and is just happy for her cousin. But, they also revealed they wanted to host the ceremony at their grandparent’s house– which she legally inherited.

And to be honest, she had no problem hosting the wedding at the house initially. The only issue was that her cousin and his fiancée wanted to have the ceremony in the backyard, where there was a platform that they wanted the wedding party to sit upon.

Now, the reason why this platform has become such a huge pain point is that one of the bridesmaids is a wheelchair user and requested that she add a ramp to the platform.

She was not against doing that, either, and reached out to a contractor who had worked on various parts of her house before.

Afterward, though, the contractor was forced to inform her that he would not be able to get the ramp in until next month due to personal affairs.

So, she ended up telling her cousin and his fiancée about that, and they became furious at her since she apparently refused to hire another contractor or get a rush job done.

