She’s Totally Crushing On Her Mail Carrier, And She’s Wondering If She Should Slip A Note Into His Holiday Card Asking If He Wants To Grab Drinks With Her

A 29-year-old woman has an online business, and multiple times a week, she ends up shipping out orders to her customers.

She has her shipments organized so that she packages them up and then directly hands them to a mail carrier on her route.

This mail carrier is most likely in his mid-30s, and she has interacted with him 2 or 3 times a week for a year now.

“We’re on a first-name basis, and we sometimes chat about our weekends and other simple stuff,” she explained.

“Recently, I realized that I have a stupid, butterflies in the stomach type of crush on him. This is significant because I don’t really get crushes like this often. I’m not really sure if he’s also feeling it, but I suspect he might?”

Back when she originally met him, he was super quiet and on the shy side. As time wore on, though, he completely warmed to her, and now she thinks it’s as if they’re both grinning from ear to ear every time they do see one another.

She is aware that maybe she’s just being ridiculously optimistic, but there also is a chance that he likes her too.

If this guy was anyone else, she definitely would have mustered up the courage to ask him out on a date, but her hesitation here is that every time she sees him, he is at work.

People in his role definitely have to be kind to their customers, and so she doesn’t want to ask him out while he’s on the job and make everything awkward and weird for him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.