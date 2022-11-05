This College Student Wanted To Put Mistakes In A Shared Note Document In Hopes That His Crush Performs Badly On An Exam And Needs His Tutoring, But His Friend Thinks His Plan Is Bizarre

This twenty-one-year-old man is currently in college and enrolled in an Organic Chemistry I class– which he claims is seriously difficult.

Thankfully, though, he began studying on the first day of the course– which has helped him perform pretty well despite the challenging material.

He is also taking the class with a few people from his friend group, so that makes it a bit more enjoyable.

Plus, he even created a shared document where he added all of his personal notes from each week to help everyone out.

“And I encouraged my friends to invite anyone they know, too,” he added.

Well, recently, one of his friends actually took him up on that offer and invited another student in the class named Jess– who is twenty.

And even though he has never really interacted with Jess per se, he has still had a major crush on her for a long time.

After all, he thinks that they would make a great couple– even though he is apparently not really Jess’ type.

“She is not really into sensitive smart guys because, on her Instagram, I see all of her stories show her going out with really jock-like men,” he revealed.

