You Definitely Need To Have Cannoli Cake On Your Thanksgiving Dessert Table

Sick of that slice of pumpkin pie you always end Thanksgiving dinner with? Maybe pumpkin pie just doesn’t do it for you anymore.

Maybe you’d rather just eat cake. If that’s the case, then here is a marvelous dessert that’s out of the ordinary and will be sure to make your taste buds happy.

Melissa (@melissajorealrecipes) has an unbelievably delicious cannoli cake recipe on TikTok for you to try. This homemade melt-in-your-mouth cannoli cake will be the tastiest thing you’ve ever eaten.

It seriously rivals the cakes you might find in an Italian bakery. And best of all, it couldn’t be more different from pumpkin pie.

So, if you want to know how to put this cake together, read on!

First, start with a box of vanilla cake mix, and disregard the instructions on the back of the package. Pour it into a large mixing bowl along with one stick of melted butter, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and three eggs. Blend the mixture thoroughly.

Pour the mixture into a large baking dish and place it in the oven for 25–28 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a new bowl, whisk one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk and a teaspoon of cocoa powder together.

When the cake is ready, take it out of the oven and while it’s still warm, poke holes all over the top. Make sure the holes are three-fourths of the way through. Then, pour the milk and cocoa powder mixture over the entire cake.

TikTok; pictured above, Melissa holds up her cannoli cake

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.