Her Husband Decided To Take A Nap On Christmas Day Instead Of Spending Time With Their Children, And She Was Furious

This thirty-nine-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is forty, for over fifteen years at this point. They also have two daughters together, who are nine and ten years old.

Now, since they have been together for a decade and a half, they understand each other quite well. They both recognize that they are independent people but do enjoy spending quality time together as well.

In terms of sleep, she and her husband also know that they are complete opposites. Apparently, her husband is a total night owl, and she is the lightest sleeper ever.

“I cannot sleep in no matter what I do,” she revealed.

She also never takes any naps since she claims she is “not good at it anyway.” Honestly, though, she seems to be glad that she is not a big napper– since she just considers them a waste of time during the day.

Plus, that so-called waste of time is also time lost with her daughters or getting other things done– such as chores, exercising, and more.

Her husband, on the other hand, has a completely different perspective on the short slumbers. In fact, napping is a pretty integral part of his lifestyle.

Her husband reportedly loves taking naps practically every day– on top of sleeping in every morning on the weekends and when he has off from work.

“I don’t mind that much because I would also like to do it if only I could,” she admitted.

