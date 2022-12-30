Her In-Laws Disinvited Her From Christmas Because She Didn’t Treat Her Husband Like A “Prince,” But Then Her Husband Overslept And Missed His Flight Home For The Holiday, So She Is Now Being Blamed For That, Too

This woman has a husband named Al, who is thirty-three years old. And since he was the only boy in his family, she claims that her husband is seriously spoiled by his mom and three sisters.

In fact, Al is actually treated like a prince. His family even calls him “heir” and reportedly acts as though he is really royalty– always gifting him expensive items.

And at first, she did not really have any issue with her husband being spoiled. After all, her in-laws considered the treatment to be a showing of love and appreciation.

Soon after, though, she was also expected to treat her husband the exact same way his family did– like a prince. And it sparked a ton of arguments between her and her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Essentially, they claimed that she was not showing Al the “same level of respect” his own parents and sisters did.

So, because of that, she actually got disinvited from a bunch of different family events, including Christmas!

Now, her husband has opted to stay out of the situation entirely– even though it revolves around him.

Plus, even when she complained about being disinvited from their recent Christmas celebration, Al simply said that he could not force his family to “have guests they did not want.” Yikes.

Anyway, her husband’s family does not actually live nearby. So, in order for Al to attend the Christmas dinner this past weekend, he had to take a flight.

