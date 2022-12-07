His Ex-Girlfriend Invited Him To Come To Her Wedding, But He Had No Idea That She Even Had A New Man In Her Life

A 38-year-old guy ended things with his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend 3 years ago, but post-breakup, they managed to stay pretty great friends with each other.

Prior to splitting up, they spent 6 years dating. Fast forward to a month ago, and his ex-girlfriend mentioned to him that she had been kind of secretly dating one of their previous coworkers for about 2 and a half years and that she’s about to get married.

He definitely was shocked to hear this news, as his ex-girlfriend had never mentioned to him that she had a new man in her life at all, let alone that she got engaged.

“We see each other occasionally but not as regularly as before, especially during the height of the pandemic; we mostly stayed in contact through text,” he explained.

“I don’t have any romantic feelings towards her anymore, but I do feel a bit betrayed as a friend that she didn’t bring this up earlier.”

“Without going into a super long backstory, my ex and I have several mutual friends, mostly her close friends from college, but I became casual friends with them when my ex and I were dating. I’m currently feeling awkward about attending the wedding because I just found out about their relationship, while I’m sure those mutual friends have known she’s been dating and engaged for a while.”

He doesn’t exactly have any ill will toward his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé, but when he worked with this guy a decade ago, he wasn’t nice to him at all.

All of this is causing him to hesitate and question if he should attend his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, which is set to happen in a year.

He believes people have the capacity for change, so he’s thinking he should give his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé a second chance, though.

