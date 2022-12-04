His Girlfriend Was Rude To Him At His Best Friend’s Wedding, So Now He’s Thinking Of Dumping Her

A 27-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 26, and he’s been with her for little less than 1 year now.

Prior to meeting his girlfriend, his best friend asked if he would be a groomsman at his wedding, and he was allowed to have a plus one.

Then, he started dating his girlfriend, and after a bit of time, he asked if she would like to be his plus on to the wedding.

His girlfriend was thrilled and instantly said yes. He already had made all of the arrangements to get to the wedding, and he let her know that the only thing she had to do was book her own flights, as he already had a hotel room and rental car he paid for.

“The week before the wedding, she let me know that she really wanted to help out and split the bill for everything down the middle,” he explained.

“I said that I didn’t mind getting it, but if she really wanted to, I’d send her the split breakdown. Once I did, she began nitpicking my choices of reservations, saying she could have found them cheaper. That pissed me off since I told her I didn’t expect her to pay.”

“It also made more sense to stay at the venue with the rest of the wedding party. I felt very unappreciated and stupid. I relayed this to her, but all she did was begrudgingly agree on the plans and send me her half.”

Then, the day before the wedding, he and his girlfriend flew into a city located close to where the wedding was happening.

They thought it would be fun to go exploring, and although he had picked out a specific breakfast spot for them to check out, it wound up being closed.

