Hot Onion Dip Is The 5-Ingredient Crowd-Pleaser You Might Want To Serve Tonight

Need a quick, crowd-pleasing dip for New Year’s Eve? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve discovered the best hot onion dip on TikTok.

This will become the most requested appetizer from your friends and family. They won’t be able to stop talking about it every time a gathering rolls around.

Colleen’s (@colleenscooking) hot onion dip recipe requires only five ingredients, so it will probably be the easiest thing you’ve made all year.

Of course, it’s what everyone will want on New Year’s, but it’s so good that it can be served on any day of the year.

You will need the following:

-An 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

-1 cup of mayonnaise

-1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese

-1 medium Vidalia onion, diced

-1 teaspoon of black pepper

