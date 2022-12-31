Prosecco Grapes Are A Boozy And Sweet New Year’s Treat If You’re Looking To Try Out Something Different

Looking for something sweet to consume after a filling meal?

Desserts don’t have to be complicated to taste good, and some sugary wine-soaked grapes are the perfect example of that. These boozy grapes are an excellent snack, and they are insanely delicious.

TikToker Meg Quinn (@ainttooproudtomeg) has an easy, fun addition to your New Year’s Eve gathering, and they come in the form of sugared Prosecco grapes.

Here’s how to make them:

First, wash some green grapes thoroughly. Technically, you can use any grapes you want, but green is just somehow better.

Also, as a side note, it’s important to clean your produce because who knows what kind of chemicals are sprayed on there.

Next, soak the grapes in Prosecco or champagne.

You can even add vodka if you’d like. Cover the bowl and allow the fruit to absorb the alcohol fully.

Ideally, you should soak them in the refrigerator for at least twelve hours for the best results.

But Meg says you’re free to do it for less time if you’re particularly eager to begin popping these alcohol-infused grapes into your mouth.

