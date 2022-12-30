She Refused To Share Sunscreen With Her Boyfriend When They Went To The Beach On Christmas, So Now He Has A Bad Sunburn And Will Not Forgive Her

This twenty-two-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is twenty-four, went to the beach on Christmas– because, apparently, that is actually quite a typical tradition where they live.

Anyway, it ended up being a pretty sunny day on December 25. So, if beachgoers did not take self-care measures– for instance, applying sunscreen– then they would likely get a sunburn.

Now, both of her parents just so happen to be dermatologists. And growing up with two very skin-health-conscious physicians as parents resulted in both her and her siblings being really aware of how important it is to protect your skin from the sun and practice a proper skincare routine every day.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, reportedly could not care less about his skin. And according to her, it does not matter how many times her parents have tried to convince him to throw on a layer of sunscreen. He simply will not do it.

So, once they actually arrived at the beach on Christmas day, she immediately began putting on sunscreen as usual.

It came as a total shock, though, when her boyfriend asked if he could use some of her sunscreens, too.

Rather than being happy that he finally cared about his skin and agreeing to share, though, she actually just told her boyfriend no.

“I refused to share since it would not make sense to take care of your skin just once because he is not doing it again,” she reasoned.

Plus, she claims that her sunscreen is the one she wears on a daily basis. In turn, she believed it was meant to remain “personal.”

