She Suffered A Miscarriage Last Year That Led To Her Marriage Ending, But Her Cousin Recently Lost Their Late Fiancé And It Sparked A “Grief Competition” At Christmas Dinner

This young woman, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage last year, and it was honestly the worst moment of her life. Moreover, the loss ended up hitting her marriage really hard.

She and her husband even ended up getting a divorce, which just got finalized last month. So, she has still been reeling from grief.

“It’s honestly a different type of pain,” she opened up.

Thankfully, she does have a wonderful group of friends and some caring family members who have served as a great support system throughout this difficult time.

But, during this past Christmas, she did have to face some backlash over her grief from a cousin.

It all began when she went to have a holiday dinner with her family. And during the meal, a bunch of her relatives apparently kept checking in on her– asking her how she was doing and bringing her food to eat.

That honestly made her feel really loved, and she had a pretty fun time overall. It helped take her mind off of everything else that was going on in her life right now.

One of her cousins was also in attendance, though, and that particular cousin recently lost their late fiancé.

So, her cousin was not talking to family much and mostly just kept to herself– which is pretty understandable.

